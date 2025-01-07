Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NHL

Suspect charged in deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew pleads not guilty

Sean Higgins, 44, turned down prosecution's offer of 35 years in prison

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The man charged with killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, with his vehicle while they were biking pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, turning down the prosecution's offer of 35 years in prison. 

Just one day before their sister's wedding, the Gaudreau brothers were riding bikes near their childhood home when they were struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 29, 2024.

Sean Higgins, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gaudreau tribute

A memorial in honor of Johnny Gaudreau is on display at Nationwide Arena, October 15, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Police noted that Higgins had a blood alcohol level of .087, above New Jersey's legal limit to drive, and he failed a field sobriety test. Police also said Higgins was driving aggressively, which included speeding up to drive around multiple vehicles, when he hit the Gaudreaus.

Higgins' lawyers said in a statement in New Jersey court that they hope to prove the incident didn't occur due to "malfeasance" but instead "a combination of uniquely unfortunate circumstances unlikely to ever occur again."

FLAMES HONOR JOHNNY GAUDREAU WITH EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE MONTHS AFTER TRAGIC DEATH OF NHL STAR AND BROTHER

It's not yet been determined when Higgins is due next in court, though a trial is upcoming.

Johnny Gaudreau’s family during ceremonial puck drop

The Blue Jackets held a remembrance for Gaudreau in their home opener this season, raising a banner with members of the Gaudreau family attending the game and participating in a ceremonial puck drop. (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Johnny spent 11 seasons in the NHL, tallying 743 points (243 goals, 500 assists) over nine seasons with the Calgary Flames and two with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Johnny was set to begin his third season in Columbus. 

The Blue Jackets held a remembrance for Gaudreau in their home opener this season, raising a banner with members of the Gaudreau family attending the game and participating in a ceremonial puck drop. 

The Flames followed suit but waited until the Blue Jackets were in town for their game in December for an emotional pregame ceremony that included members of the Gaudreau family as well. 

Banner in rememberance of Johnny Gaudreau

A banner is raised in remembrance of Johnny Gaudreau. (Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Matthew was a Boston College standout during his four years with the program. He played for several teams after his college days were over, including the New York Islanders' AHL squad, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics