Washington Redskins' all-time Mount Rushmore: 4 best players in franchise history

The Washington Redskins are among the oldest franchises in the NFL.

The organization came into existence as the Boston Braves in 1932, then turned into the Boston Redskins in 1933 and finally became the Washington Redskins in 1937. Before the NFL merged with the American Football League, Washington had already won two NFL championships.

Washington has won three Super Bowls in their franchise’s history and have seen some incredible players come through the organization.

Several of those players are worthy enough to be on the team’s all-time Mount Rushmore. Cutting the list down to just four is difficult.

So, who makes up Washington’s Mount Rushmore? Read below for the entire list

SAMMY BAUGH

Sammy Baugh is one of those legendary NFL players who played in the league pre-merger. He played tailback and quarterback for the Redskins between 1937 and 1952. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 1937 draft out of TCU.

Baugh led the league in passing yards four times and touchdowns twice. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro selection and two-time NFL champion.

As of this moment, he is the only Redskins player with his number retired. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1963. He was named to the NFL’s 75th Anniversary and 100th Anniversary Teams as well as the 1940s All-Decade Team.

DARRELL GREEN

Darrell Green could be one of the better overall players to come through the Redskins organization.

He played in 295 games for Washington during his 20 seasons in the NFL. In that span, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro once. He was also on two of the Redskins’ Super Bowl teams.

Green finished his career with 54 interceptions, 1,202 combined tackles and eight total tackles.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

ART MONK

The Redskins selected Art Monk in the first round of the 1980 draft and he eventually became one of the more prominent receivers of his era.

Monk is one of the handful of players who was on all three Super Bowl teams. He still is credited with a ring for 1982’s Super Bowl run.

His best season came in 1984 when he led the league with 106 catches. He added 1,372 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to his total on his way to an All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl appearance.

He finished his Redskins career with 888 catches for 12,026 yards and 65 touchdowns. He was selected to two more Pro Bowls as well.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame with Green in 2008.

CHRIS HANBURGER

Chris Hanburger might get the edge over some other worthy players on this Mount Rushmore because of some of his accolades.

Hanburger, a linebacker nicknamed “The Hangman” for his ability to clothesline opposing players, joined the Redskins in 1965. He was an 18th round draft pick. He ended up playing 14 seasons with Washington before calling it quits in 1978.

He earned nine Pro Bowl appearances and six First-Team All-Pro selections during his career. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.