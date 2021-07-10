Washington Football Team expected to reveal new name, logo in early 2022: report

The Washington Football Team’s new name and mascot will come sooner than later.

According to the Washington Post , Washington Football Team president Jason Wright announced that the franchise will reveal its new name and logo in early 2022. The team is also expected to keep their burgundy and gold colors.

Washington hired a branding organization to help determine the right name and logo, according to the newspaper. The digital creative agency called Code and Theory included 40,000 submissions from fans, multiple focus groups, surveys, and a digital rollout at washingtonjourney.com ) to give fans the inside scoop of how the team is going about it.

Wright told the Washington Post when the team’s lease at FedEx Field expires, the team is expected to move into a new stadium.

Washington was recently in the news when the NFL fined $10 million following the conclusion of the investigation of sexual misconduct in the organization, the league announced on July 1.

The fine was the largest the league has ever handed down as a form of punishment to any NFL team or individual. The money was expected to be donated to charity.

However, the Washington Football Team had no suspensions or no loss of draft picks.