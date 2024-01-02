Washington fends off Texas in thrilling half, advances to CFP National Championship

The Pac-12 is going out with a bang.

Months after the storied conference disintegrated due to conference realignment, the Washington Huskies will play for the national championship against Michigan after defeating Texas 37-31 on Monday night.

The Longhorns’ late rally in the fourth quarter was a valiant effort led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, but Washington was able to pull away behind Michael Penix Jr.'s dominating performance in the second half.

The ​​Heisman Trophy finalist finished 29 of 38 for 430 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Washington will face off against the undefeated Wolverines in the CFP National Championship in Houston, Texas on Jan. 8 after Michigan outlasted Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

Senior running back Blake Courm ran for his 56th career touchdown in Michigan’s opening drive of overtime to solidify Big Blue’s place in the championship and became the program’s all-time rushing touchdown leader in the process.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.



