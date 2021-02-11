Ex-Washington cheerleaders settle claims with team: reports

Former Washington Football Team cheerleaders reportedly settled claims with the organization over lewd videos.

Several cheerleaders accused team owner Daniel Snyder of fostering an environment where sexual misconduct would go unpunished. One of the claims included the creation of videos in which cheerleaders were being inadvertently exploited, according to The Washington Post.

Gloria Allred, who represented the former cheerleaders, told The New York Post the "matter has been resolved. Cincy Minniti, a lawyer for the team and Snyder, told the newspaper the "matter has bene resolved" as well but the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The Washington Football Team said Monday it would pause "off-season activity of gameday programs including cheerleading and music while the new experience is developed" as it appeared that a decision was going to be finalized in the matter. WUSA9 reported that cheerleading director Jamilla Keene was also removed from her position, but not as a result of the probe.

The Washington Post revealed in August accusations by several women who detailed incidents of inappropriate behavior in the organization over the last decade, including Snyder allegedly telling a cheerleader to go up to a hotel room with one of his friends to "get to know each other better"; the request for an unofficial cheerleading video showing the cheerleaders being inadvertently exploited; and having to abide by stringent rules while in the presence of Snyder.

In July, he and the organization came under fire for other allegations. Fifteen female former employees who worked for the team told The Washington Post that they were sexually harassed while working for the organization.

Snyder later released a lengthy statement on the story about the August report, saying he was unaware of the allegations until they surfaced in The Post.

"The behavior described in the Washington Post's latest story has no place in our franchise, or in our society. While I was unaware of these allegations until they surfaced in the media, I take full responsibility for the culture of our organization. Even before today's article, I have begun taking any and all steps necessary to ensure that the Washington Football Team is an organization that is diverse, inclusive and respectful of all," the statement read

"I have admittedly been too hands-off as an owner and allowed others to have day-to-day control to the detriment of our organization. Going forward I am going to be more involved, and we have already made major changes in personnel bringing in new leadership to drive cultural transformation on and off the field. In addition, we are assembling a world class team of external advisors to both investigate these allegations and create an actionable and measurable plan to change our culture."

Larry Michael, the former radio voice of the team, was also accused of improper conduct.

The NFL said after the August report it would undertake an investigation.