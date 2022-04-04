Warriors' Steve Kerr calls for tighter gun control following Sacramento shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called on lawmakers to take action after a shooting in Sacramento left six dead and about a dozen wounded.

Kerr made his remarks after the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 109-90 on Sunday night. A moment of silence was held for the victims of the shooting, which took place blocks away from the Golden 1 Center. Police said at least two shooters were involved.

"I don’t think moments of silence are going to do anything," Kerr said in his postgame press conference. "At some point … our government has to decide are we going to have some common sense gun laws, it’s not going to solve everything, but it will save lives.

"Despite the fact that 80 to 90% of Americans support background checks and you know, you think about all of the common sense laws we could and should put in place."

"If we had any guts, if our government had any guts, if people put others in front of their own career paths, you know, in front of their own reelection campaigns, in front of their own propaganda to manipulate people. It’s right there in front of us."

Kings coach Alvin Gentry called the shooting "an incredible tragedy."

"It’s unfortunate that something like that can still happen nowadays in an environment where everybody is really out having fun, just trying to have fun and have a good time," he said. "It’s a sad day. I hope this is not something that our city is remembered for because it’s a great place with a lot of great people that live here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.