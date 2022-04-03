Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Sacramento shooting: multiple shooters, 6 dead; stolen gun recovered at scene

A stolen handgun was recovered at the scene

By Paul Best | Fox News
Six people were fatally shot and another dozen were injured when multiple shooters opened fire in downtown Sacramento around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, officials said. 

"We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shooting and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon. 

Investigators are now combing through hundreds of pieces of evidence, including surveillance video and footage taken by members of the public. 

NEWSOM BLAMES GUNS FOR SACRAMENTO MASS SHOOTING

One stolen handgun was also recovered at the scene. No suspects are in custody at this time. 

"I have every confidence that Chief Lester and the hardworking men and women of the police department are going to find who was responsible," Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said Sunday. 

    Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento. (AP)

There were 55 murders in Sacramento in 2021, a 31% increase over 2020, according to Sacramento Police Department data. The city also saw a 30% increase in rapes and a 27% increase in motor vehicle thefts. 

It was the deadliest year for Sacramento since 2006, when 57 people were murdered, the Sacramento Bee reports. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

