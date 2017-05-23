Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants Finals rematch with Cavs: We have some unfinished business

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of one of the most dominant postseason runs in all of sports, having swept the first three rounds in the Western Conference playoffs to advance to their third consecutive Finals appearance.

But as Golden State celebrates another trip to the NBAs biggest stage, the Warriors Finals opponent is still up in the air, especially after the Celtics unlikely win in Game 3 over the heavily-favored Cavs. Thoughif Warriors owner Joe Lacob has his way, the Cavaliers will be the ones who will ultimately advance.

"I don't care who we play, but my preference is Cleveland. We have some unfinished business,"Lacob said via ESPNafter the Warriors 129-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

If Lacobs name sounds somewhat familiar its because hes the same outspoken owner who claimed the Warriors were light-years ahead of nearly every other NBA team before the 2016 Finals. After which Golden State became the first team to squander a 3-1 lead in the Finals to Cleveland.

Lacob believes the Warriors were the better team despite the Finals lost last season, and he is eager for his star-studded group to prove that this year.

"We were the better team, but they did win," Lacob added, in reference to the 2016 Finals, via the San Jose Mercury News. "We need a chance to go in there and prove that."

