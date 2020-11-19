Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers torn Achilles, expected to miss 2020-21 season

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is expected to miss the 2020-21 regular season after suffering a torn right Achilles, according to multiple reports.

Thompson injured the Achilles during a pick-up game, ESPN reported Wednesday. He reportedly was told he will make a full recovery.

The team confirmed the news later Thursday.

Warriors general manager Bob Meyers was asked about Thompson during his post-draft media availability with reporters.

“It's one of those deals where you don't really know until you know,” he said. “You can be hopeful, you can be concerned. I'm probably all those combined, and until we know more tomorrow, I'll just hope for good news.”

Thompson, the tremendous sharpshooter whose quick release only rivals that of teammate Stephen Curry, missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee which he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson has been one of the centerpieces for the Warriors since entering the league in 2012. He helped turn Golden State into the modern basketball marvel it has become. He was a part of three NBA championship runs.

In 615 career regular-season games, he’s averaged 21.5 points and has shot 41% from three-point range. He has five All-Star selections and two All-NBA selections in his career.