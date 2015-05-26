Warriors fight through skid, host Phoenix

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Golden State Warriors will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season Saturday night when they host the Phoenix Suns at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors had a 19-game home winning streak snapped Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls, then fell to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Friday, 110-100.

Steph Curry filled it up with 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Golden State's second straight loss, but his running mate Klay Thompson contributed just 12 points and did not connect from deep on three tries.

Curry and Thompson will both represent the Western Conference in the All-Star game on Feb. 15.

Leandro Barbosa was the only other Golden State player in double figures with 15 off the bench. He sparked a comeback attempt late in the fourth and got the Warriors within six, but it wasn't enough.

The Jazz bench outscored Golden State's bench by 10.

"They were good," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "They dominated the glass. (Rudy) Gobert is long, a couple times where we boxed him out and it didn't matter, he just reached right over the top of us and snared the rebound."

Utah's Gobert had 10 points and rebounds off the bench.

The Suns completed an eight-game homestand at 6-2, thanks in large part to back-to-back victories in the final two. Phoenix beat the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls to complete the long stay.

Against the Bulls on Friday, Eric Bledsoe scored 23 points, including the final four for Phoenix, to help the Suns pull away for the victory. Goran Dragic scored 21 points for the Suns.

Markieff and Marcus Morris both scored 12 points, with Markieff also contributing a season-high 14 rebounds.

"I thought our defense played great tonight," said Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek. "They challenged just about every shot."

The Suns led by as many as 15 in the second half, but needed every bucket.

With Chicago down four, Derrick Rose and Pau Gasol missed layups, but Phoenix rushed a shot, leading to Aaron Brooks' layup at the other end that cut it to two.

Then with time winding down on the shot clock, Bledsoe drove hard into Joakim Noah and got a floater to go off the glass, pushing it back to a two- possession game with 10 seconds to play. His free throws after Jimmy Butler missed a contested layup sealed the win.

The Suns beat the Warriors by 12 in Phoenix on Nov. 9 and the Pacific Division rivals split the last six meetings. Golden State is undefeated in its last five against the Suns at Oracle Arena.