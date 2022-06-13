Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs
Published

Warriors' Draymond Green uninterested in talking Klay Thompson's 2019 injury: 'It’s unnecessary'

Klay Thompson suffered an ACL injury in the 2019 NBA Finals

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green snapped back at a reporter who asked him about the three-year anniversary of teammate Klay Thompson’s ACL injury in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Thompson’s journey back from the ACL injury and later the Achilles injury to this year’s Finals has been one of the overarching storylines in the series against the Boston Celtics. But on Sunday, as the Warriors ramped up to get ready for a pivotal Game 5, Green didn’t want to hear anything about it.

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors reacts after hurting his leg during the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019, in Oakland, California. 

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors reacts after hurting his leg during the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019, in Oakland, California.  (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

"It’s unnecessary. We’re here in this moment. There’s no need to talk about something that’s unfortunate that happened three years ago. We’re here in this moment, we’re gonna stay in this moment, we’re gonna think positive thoughts, and we’re gonna move forward," Green said.

"It’s been great to see where he is and the level he’s back playing at. But there’s no need for us to talk about moments that we don’t want to re-live from three years ago."

Thompson was also asked about the injury in 2019. He only returned to the court in January. He told reporters he was just trying to stay present and not look too far ahead.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Draymond Green high five during the NBA Finals against the Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Draymond Green high five during the NBA Finals against the Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

WARRIORS' KLAY THOMPSON FOCUSED ON THE PRESENT AMID ANNIVERSARY OF ACL TEAR: 'I JUST WANT TO FRIGGING WIN'

"NBA Finals is such a cool thing to be a part of. I remember being in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2013 doing some stuff with the NBA and waking up early to watch it, three o'clock or four o'clock in the morning. To realize that these games are broadcast worldwide, it just reminds you how special it really is," Thompson said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Thompson said he’d reflect on the lasting memory of that 2019 NBA Finals Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors, "maybe for a second," but made clear he just wants to win.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts during Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts during Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"I'm not going to sing 'Kumbaya' or anything. I just want to frigging win," he added.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business.