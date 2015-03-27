Walcott wins javelin for Trinidad's second Olympic gold

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago won his country's second gold medal at the Olympics, taking the men's javelin event Saturday at the London Games.

Walcott set a national record with a throw of 84.58 meters, beating Oleksandr Pyatnytsya of the Ukraine by .07m. The only other gold for Trinidad came 36 years ago when Hasely Crawford won the 100 meters at the 1976 Montreal Games.

"I'm surprised I even made it to the final," said Walcott. "I just went out there to relax and enjoy it, and it worked for me."

Finland's Antti Ruuskanen claimed bronze with a throw of 84.12m, while Vitezslav Vesely of the Czech Republic finished in fourth.

Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen, the two-time defending gold medalist, came in sixth place. He was trying to join Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic as the only men to have won this event three times.