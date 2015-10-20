Wake Forest PG Codi Miller-McIntyre out 4-6 weeks

Codi Miller-McIntyre will miss the start of the season with a foot fracture. Streeter Lecka Streeter Lecka

Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning announced that starting point guard Codi Miller-McIntyre underwent surgery on his foot this past weekend. After suffering a fracture, Miller-McIntyre will miss 4-6 weeks.

The 6-foot-3 senior led the Demon Deacons in scoring and assists at 14.5 points and 4.3 assists per game. His 4.8 rebounds per contest ranked second on the team in 2014-15.

This is the second guard the team has loss since late August. Senior guard Madison Jones was dismissed from the program for violation of athletics department policy.

Without Miller-McIntyre, Manning with likely start the young backcourt of sophomore Mitchell Wilbekin, who averaged 7.2 points per game last season, and freshman point guard Bryant Crawford.

The Demon Deacons begin the season at home against UMBC on Nov. 13. But that is followed by matchups with Bucknell and Richmond before the team travels to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. Wake Forest's first opponent there will be Indiana.