Wade-less Heat entertain Mavs

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Miami Heat begin yet another stretch without Dwyane Wade, starting Friday night when the Dallas Mavericks visit AmericanAirlines Arena.

Wade, who was named as a reserve to the Eastern Conference All-Star team, will be sidelined indefinitely with a strained right hamstring.

"You can't put a time on it," said Wade, who has already missed 10 games this season for various injuries. "You can't look at the hamstring and say you're going to be out this amount of games."

The Heat endure and it helps having another All-Star. Chris Bosh was named to the Eastern Conference team on Thursday, giving the Heat two players at the showcase on Feb. 15, despite having an under .500 record.

The Heat had a two-game winning streak snapped last time out thanks to a 109-102 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

All five Miami starters had at least 12 points, with Bosh's 26 leading the way in the loss. Mario Chalmers had 21 points and eight assists and Hassan Whiteside followed up his first career triple-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Wade scored 12 points before exiting in the third quarter. Danny Granger finished with 14 points as Luol Deng (calf) did not dress. Deng is listed as questionable for Friday.

"We're getting bit and it hurts. The most disappointing thing is we are not even having a chance to be at full strength to even see what we can do," Bosh said of the rash of injuries Miami has suffered throughout the season.

Miami hits the road for four straight, starting Sunday in Boston. The Heat will visit Detroit, Minnesota and San Antonio on the trek.

The Mavs are sliding down the standings thanks to four consecutive losses, including two in a row on the road. Dallas has fallen to seventh in the Western Conference.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks lost to the Houston Rockets, 99-94, in Houston.

Monta Ellis finished with 33 points and five assists and Chandler Parsons netted 21 points for the Mavs. Dirk Nowitzki had 14 and Al-Farouq Aminu chipped in 10 off the bench. Tyson Chandler contributed eight points and 15 rebounds.

"There's no one answer, but we've got to keep up the collective fight," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said after the loss to the Rockets. "We all own this. We all own losses, we all own what happens when it's a struggling period of time, and that's why we always say we've got to stick together and fight through it."

The Mavericks, who haven't lost four in a row since January of 2013, complete this road trip Saturday in Orlando.

The Heat have owned this matchup since losing the NBA Finals to Dallas in 2011. Miami has won all seven games since its six-game loss to the Mavs in the title round.