Von Miller unimpressed with Leonard Fournette's block on Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Must be taken out the game'

Von Miller was not impressed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons during Sunday night’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys, and called on the NFL to take action

Fournette teamed up with left tackle Josh Wells to block the star pass-rusher late in the second quarter, which gave Tom Brady time to place a 48-yard bomb to Julio Jones. While Fournette’s hit wasn’t low, the Buffalo Bills linebacker seemingly took issue with the blindside hit.

"This block must be taken out the game," he wrote on Twitter Monday. "This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact!"

The former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year shared his own blunt opinion on the block.

"Now go watch the tape! And see what happened (sic) when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight p-----!! Stop hyping this weak a-- s--- it’s football!!

"There is legit nothing to be mad about it’s FOOTBALL!! Crack blocks happens!! Y’all are so funny!!!"

Fournette was the game’s leading rusher with 127 yards on 21 carries, averaging six yards per attempt. After the game, head coach Todd Bowles was asked about his takeaway from Fournette’s performance in the Bucs’ 19-3 win over Dallas.

"Lenny did a heck of a job running hard and physical and finding the holes. I thought the offensive line did a great job blocking. It was a total team effort tonight," Bowles said.

Brady, who improved to 7-0 against the Cowboys, was 18 of 27 for 212 yards with an interception, and he was sacked two times by Parsons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.