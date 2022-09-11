Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Buccaneers' Mike Evans makes ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch against Cowboys

It was Tom Brady's first touchdown throw for the new season

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Tom Brady has thrown his first touchdown of the new season, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans made it a highlight-reel worthy one. 

Brady had multiple opportunities to throw his 625th touchdown of his career in the first half of the game, but Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons had other things in mind with sacks on key third down situations. Field goals were all the points Brady saw. 

But he didn’t waste time in the third quarter on first-and-goal, lofting a fade to Evans who had to turn his whole body around and use his dependable hands to haul in the score. 

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulls in a pass against Anthony Brown #3 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 11.

With Cowboys corner Travon Diggs all other him, Evans extended his long arms and caught the ball, securing it to the ground and tallying six points on the scoreboard for the Bucs. 

Evans is Tampa Bay’s top target once again this season, as he plays in Year 9 with the Bucs. He hasn’t had anything less than 1,000 yards in all of his seasons in the NFL, and Brady has helped keep that streak alive the past two seasons. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Mike Evans #13 during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Brady also loves finding Evans in the end zone, as the 6-foot-5 wideout had 13 and 14 touchdowns in the past two seasons respectively. 

That touchdown made the game 19-3, as the other quarterback in the contest, Dak Prescott, was unable to find any rhythm in his own stadium. 

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown ahead of Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

It’s likely the first of many between Brady and Evans this season, but that’s certainly going to be one these two rewatch when they study the game.

In the end, the Bucs secured a 19-3 win.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.