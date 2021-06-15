Vince Wilfork's son arrested after allegedly stealing Patriots Super Bowl rings, other valuables

Long-time Patriots great Vince Wilfork had $300,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his family home in Texas, which included his two Super Bowl rings from his playing days in New England.

The alleged culprit was really close to Wilfork.

The former NFL star's son, Daundre Holmes-Wilfork, was arrested on May 22 and charged with theft of property worth over $300,000, in the case. It was a felony charge and his bond was locked in at $300,000.

According to TMZ Sports , Wilfork reported that he had valuables stolen back in May, including his Super Bowl rings, AFC Championship rings, as well as his 2001 Miami Hurricanes national championship ring, and other jewelry.

Wilfork first told police that he noticed the valuables were missing last year, but he wasn’t sure exactly where they were. The 13-year NFL veteran believed they were either in storage or at his Florida home.

In records that were obtained by TMZ Sports, a Patriots fan reportedly contacted Wilfork after he saw listings for his Super Bowl rings on a Facebook page because he wanted to make sure that they were authentic.

Wilfork reportedly had his ex-wife contact the seller, who said that a business partner bought all of his Patriots Super Bowl rings from Holmes-Wilfork in 2020 for $62,000.

After alleging that Holmes-Wilfork could be the culprit, police reportedly determined he sold eight other items, including five earrings, two necklaces, and a bracelet, to a jewelry store for $4,600 in March of 2020.

The Patriots rings were returned to the police once the man who bought them found out that they were stolen. TMZ Sports reported that they weren’t sure if the valuables were brought back to Wilfork or if they are being used as evidence.

According to police, Wilfork said that his stolen items were worth $400,000.