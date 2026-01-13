Panthers make major decision on quarterback Bryce Young's future following playoff loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Carolina Panthers made a major decision on quarterback Bryce Young’s future on Tuesday.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said that the team is picking up the fifth-year option on Young’s contract. The fifth-year option will be worth more than $26.5 million for the 2027 season, according to multiple reports.

If the Panthers declined Young’s fifth-year option, it would have signaled that the team might have been looking to move on in another direction.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Panthers won the NFC South with an 8-9 record this season, while Young had the best season of his three-year career, a pivotal season for him. The 24-year-old was benched for six games last season after struggling.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick came back and played better down the stretch after being benched, but needed to show continued improvement for the Panthers to feel comfortable committing to him long-term. This season, Young set career highs in passing yards (3,011), passing touchdowns (23), completion percentage (63.6%) and passer rating (87.8).

Young also set a career-high by throwing 11 interceptions this season. On the ground, Young rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

PACKERS STAR CALLS BEARS COACH BEN JOHNSON A 'TROLL' FOR HIS PROFANE OUTBURST

The Panthers fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-31, in Young’s first career playoff game on Saturday, but the former Alabama star delivered one of the best performances of his career in the loss.

Young completed 21 of 40 passes for 264 yards with one passing touchdown and one interception while rushing for 24 yards and a touchdown. While the box score numbers do not appear to be great, Young extended plays with his legs and made plenty of big-time throws, helping put the Panthers in position to win late.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Young threw a perfect seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Coker to give the Panthers a 31-27 lead with 2:39 left in the fourth quarter. That would have been a game-winning drive for Young if Matthew Stafford didn’t lead the Rams down the field to the lead.

The Panthers quarterback has consistently elevated his game late, as he has 12 career game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime since he entered the NFL in 2023, the most in the league during that span. Six of his 12 game-winning drives came this season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.