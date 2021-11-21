Expand / Collapse search
Vikings, Kirk Cousins outduel Packers, Aaron Rodgers in NFC North showdown

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 341 yards with three touchdowns

Daniel Canova
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, and kicker Greg Joseph booted a 29-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to lead Minnesota to a 34-31 victory over the Packers Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates with teammate Dede Westbrook (12) after catching a 23-yard touchdown pass during the second half against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in eight catches for 169 yards with two scores, including a 23-yard strike delivered by Cousins with 2:17 to go in the fourth quarter. After a successful two-point conversion from running back Dalvin Cook, the Vikings held a 31-24 lead.

However, on the Packers’ ensuing drive, quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 75-yard TD to tie the game just before the two-minute warning.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, left, catches a 75-yard touchdown pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings free safety Xavier Woods, right, during the second half Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Following the Packers’ touchdown, Cousins and the Vikings made sure to leave no time for Rodgers. After a near-interception by Packers safety Darnell Savage, Cousins went 3-for-3 for 51 yards on the next three plays before Cook ran for one more first down. The Vikings then knelt to set up the final kick by Joseph.

The Packers defense gave up just 34 points over the previous three games but struggled in a game in which Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for a season-high 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Next up, the Vikings (5-5) will travel to San Francisco to square off against the 49ers. The Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

