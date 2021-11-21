Expand / Collapse search
Jonathan Taylor scores 5 TDs, leads Colts to blowout victory over Bills

It was Jonathan Taylor’s day on Sunday afternoon

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
It was Jonathan Taylor’s day Sunday afternoon.

The Colts star running back finished with 204 total yards from scrimmage and set a franchise record by scoring five touchdowns as Indianapolis cruised to a 41-15 blowout victory over the Bills in Buffalo.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives into the end zone during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives into the end zone during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Taylor, who now leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,122) and touchdowns (14), piled up 185 yards on the ground and made it eight-straight games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. That tied Taylor with Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson for the NFL record.

With the victory, the Colts (6-5) have won five out of their last six games. The Colts were 0-5 against opponents who made the playoffs last year, including two losses to AFC South rival Tennessee.

Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo, on the other hand, has lost three of its last five, including a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago.

The Colts forced four turnovers in the game and scored touchdowns after two of them to increase their lead to 24-7 in the first half. Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 21 of 35 passes for 200 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (96) during the first half in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (96) during the first half in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Next week, Indianapolis will host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Bills will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Thanksgiving night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

