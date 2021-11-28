Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings' Kirk Cousins inexplicably lines up behind guard to take snap in brutal mistake

The Vikings couldn't mount a comeback against the 49ers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a brain cramp at the worst time with his team driving to cut a deficit against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

The Vikings were down 34-26 in the fourth quarter and were going for a touchdown on 4th and goal with 9:09 left in the game. Minnesota was clearly scrambling, trying to get a play off, and Cousins ended up trying to take the snap from under his guard instead of his center.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with running back Alexander Mattison (25) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with running back Alexander Mattison (25) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Alexander Mattison tried to get Cousins over to the center before the team had to burn a timeout. But it was too late. Minnesota was forced to call a timeout.

After the timeout, Cousins fired a pass incomplete to Justin Jefferson and turned the ball over back to the 49ers.

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a rushing touchdown by teammate Alexander Mattison (not in photo) in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium Nov. 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a rushing touchdown by teammate Alexander Mattison (not in photo) in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium Nov. 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Minnesota would get one more chance to tie the game but turned the ball over on downs again.

San Francisco won, 34-26.

Cousins, one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, was 20 for 32 for 238 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. Both of his touchdown passes were to wide receiver Adam Thielen, who finished with five catches for 62 yards.

Adam Thielen (19) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with Justin Jefferson (18) and Kirk Cousins (8) after scoring on a touchdown reception in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium Nov. 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Adam Thielen (19) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with Justin Jefferson (18) and Kirk Cousins (8) after scoring on a touchdown reception in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium Nov. 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Jefferson had four catches for 83 yards.

Minnesota dropped to 5-6 with the loss, and San Francisco improved to 6-5.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com