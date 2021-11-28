Vikings' Kirk Cousins inexplicably lines up behind guard to take snap in brutal mistake

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a brain cramp at the worst time with his team driving to cut a deficit against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

The Vikings were down 34-26 in the fourth quarter and were going for a touchdown on 4th and goal with 9:09 left in the game. Minnesota was clearly scrambling, trying to get a play off, and Cousins ended up trying to take the snap from under his guard instead of his center.

Alexander Mattison tried to get Cousins over to the center before the team had to burn a timeout. But it was too late. Minnesota was forced to call a timeout.

After the timeout, Cousins fired a pass incomplete to Justin Jefferson and turned the ball over back to the 49ers.

Minnesota would get one more chance to tie the game but turned the ball over on downs again.

San Francisco won, 34-26.

Cousins, one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, was 20 for 32 for 238 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. Both of his touchdown passes were to wide receiver Adam Thielen, who finished with five catches for 62 yards.

Jefferson had four catches for 83 yards.

Minnesota dropped to 5-6 with the loss, and San Francisco improved to 6-5.