Minnesota Vikings
Vikings' Justin Jefferson hits ref in back with helmet as frustrations boil over

The Packers held Jefferson to one catch

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was badgered and bothered by the Green Bay Packers secondary all game long and it could’ve gone much worse.

The incident occurred in the second quarter with about 6 minutes to play in the half. Kirk Cousins threw his second interception of the game to Packers safety Adrian Amos. And when Amos went out of bounds, Jefferson was barely on the sideline when he ripped off his helmet and swung it downward. He accidentally hit one of the sideline officials.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) dances after breaking up a pass meant for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. 

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) dances after breaking up a pass meant for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.  (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

The official didn’t appear hurt and Jefferson went back to the bench after the incident was over. He avoided an ejection and definitely avoided doing serious damage to the official.

Frustrations were high for the star wide receiver who has been the thunderbolt for the Vikings offense all season long. He only managed one catch for 15 yards on five targets as he was hounded by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander throughout the game. Alexander had one pass defended in the game.

Minnesota lost the game 41-17.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings leaves the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings leaves the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jan 1, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander does the Griddy after breaking up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) at Lambeau Field.

Jan 1, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander does the Griddy after breaking up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) at Lambeau Field. (Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports)

Jefferson had a chance to bolster his case for NFL MVP with a solid performance. He came into the contest leading the NFL in receptions (123), receiving yards (1,756) and yards per game (117.1). He also had eight touchdowns and was named to a third straight Pro Bowl.

Minnesota at least has the playoff berth notched. Green Bay picked up its fourth straight win and now could enter the postseason with a victory over the Detroit Lions next week.

