College soccer player Chase Stegall, son of former NFL wideout Milton Stegall, dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 20

Chase Stegall, a member of the DePaul University men’s soccer team and the son of former NFL player Milton Stegall, was found dead in his dorm on the school’s Chicago campus on Monday morning, according to reports and school officials. He was 20.

Vice president and director of athletics DeWayne Peevy and head coach Mark Plotkin released a joint statement on Monday afternoon confirming the news of Stegall’s passing.

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend," the statement began.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase's family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase's family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University."

The student-run newspaper, The DePaulia, reported Tuesday that Stegall passed "in his residence hall on the university’s Lincoln Park campus." The cause of death has not been revealed.

Chase is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Milton Stegall, who played three seasons in the NFL before going on to have a standout career in the Canadian Football League for 14 years.

Milt Stegall was a nine-time CFL All-Star and set several records, including most career touchdowns and the single-season touchdown record.

Chase Stegall was a sophomore at DePaul University. He appeared in 16 games this past season, scoring his only goal of the season against Drake. He registered nearly 400 minutes on the soccer field this year after not seeing any game action his freshman year.