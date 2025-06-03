Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

DePaul Blue Demons

College soccer player Chase Stegall, son of former NFL wideout Milton Stegall, dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 20

Chase was reportedly found in his dorm on the university’s Chicago campus Monday morning

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chase Stegall, a member of the DePaul University men’s soccer team and the son of former NFL player Milton Stegall, was found dead in his dorm on the school’s Chicago campus on Monday morning, according to reports and school officials. He was 20. 

Vice president and director of athletics DeWayne Peevy and head coach Mark Plotkin released a joint statement on Monday afternoon confirming the news of Stegall’s passing. 

Chase Stegall looks on

Chase Stegall, 20, appeared in 16 games for the DePaul University men's soccer team this past season. He played two seasons, but did not see any action on the field in his freshman year.  (Courtesy of DePaul Athletics)

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend," the statement began.  

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase's family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase's family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University." 

Milton and Chase Stegall

FILE - Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Milt Stegall and son Chase leave the stadium after the Saskatchewan Roughriders won the CFL's 95th Grey Cup football championship in Toronto, Nov. 25, 2007.  (REUTERS/Fred Greenslade )

The student-run newspaper, The DePaulia, reported Tuesday that Stegall passed "in his residence hall on the university’s Lincoln Park campus." The cause of death has not been revealed. 

'SPORT SCIENCE' HOST JOHN BRENKUS DEAD AT 54

Chase is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Milton Stegall, who played three seasons in the NFL before going on to have a standout career in the Canadian Football League for 14 years. 

Milton Stegall runs on the field

FILE - Winnipeg Blue Bombers Milt Stegall leaves the field after their loss to the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL Eastern Conference semi-final football game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Nov. 8, 2008.  (REUTERS/Fred Greenslade )

Milt Stegall was a nine-time CFL All-Star and set several records, including most career touchdowns and the single-season touchdown record. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chase Stegall was a sophomore at DePaul University. He appeared in 16 games this past season, scoring his only goal of the season against Drake. He registered nearly 400 minutes on the soccer field this year after not seeing any game action his freshman year. 

Chase Stegall in action

Chase Stegall, 20, was found in his dorm on the Chicago campus on Monday morning, the student newspaper reported, citing an email from university officials.  (Courtesy of DePaul Athletics)

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.