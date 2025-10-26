Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings

Vikings great Adrian Peterson busted in Texas for DWI

It's the second DWI arrest for Peterson this year

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
NFL legend Adrian Peterson can’t seem to stay out of trouble. 

The former Minnesota Vikings star was arrested in Texas Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, and also hit with a Class A misdemeanor weapons charge, according to Fort Bend County jail records.

Adrian Peterson rushes

Minnesota Vikings Adrian Peterson (28) rushes against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at the Metrodome on Nov. 29, 2009. (Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports)

The 40-year-old was taken into custody around 10 a.m. and remained jailed as of Sunday afternoon.

Peterson was also arrested in April after the NFL Draft — just hours after attending the Vikings’ draft-night celebration — when he blew a 0.14 BAC after being pulled over in Richfield, MN. Peterson was reportedly driving 83 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone.

A surefire Hall of Fame running back, Peterson was named NFL MVP in 2012 after rushing for more than 2,000 yards. He earned seven Pro Bowl selections during his 15-season career and ranks fifth on the league’s all-time rushing yards list.

Adrian Peterson salutes

Former Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson salutes the crowd in the third quarter in a game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 27, 2023. (Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports)

He has previously been arrested for an altercation with his wife in 2022 and in separate child-support and assault cases.

Earlier this year, Peterson also made headlines after getting into a poker-related fight at a Houston social club. The viral video of the scuffle with Joe "Baby Joe" Castaneda later led to plans for a Celebrity Boxing match between the two. 

Adrian Peterson in preseason in 2013

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Aug. 16, 2013. (Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports)

Another run-in with the law only further clouds the legacy of one of the NFL’s greatest running backs.

