Vikings dismiss GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after four seasons following latest playoff miss

For the second time in four years, the Minnesota Vikings failed to advance to the NFL playoffs. While a 9-8 record in 2025 brought no immediate changes, Vikings ownership announced a major move Friday.

In a statement, Vikings co-owners and brothers Zygi and Mark Wilf said the organization decided to part ways with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

"Following our annual end-of-season organizational meetings over the last several weeks and after careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the team to move forward with new leadership of our football operations.

"These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for Kwesi's contributions and commitment to the organization over the past four years and wish him and his family the best in the future."

The Wilfs also announced that Rob Brzezinski, the Vikings' executive vice president of football operations, would be in charge of the front office through April's NFL Draft. Shortly after the draft, the franchise will launch its search for its next full-time general manager.

Adofo-Mensah spoke with the media for an end-of-season press conference on Jan. 13. He carried out routine general managerial duties this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Just seven months earlier, the Vikings announced a multi-year contract extension for Adofo-Mensah.

While he was credited with building a roster that finished with winning records in three of his four seasons as general manager, Adofo-Mensah's draft results have faced scrutiny at times. The selection of quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft drew particular scrutiny as injuries and uneven play limited his availability and production.

The Vikings failed to draft a player who developed into a Pro Bowler at any point from 2022–25, one of only 11 NFL teams to do so.

Adofo-Mensah replaced Rick Spielman, who was dismissed in 2022. Spielman first joined the Vikings in 2006 as the team's vice president of player personnel before his promotion to general manager in 2012.

Adofo-Mensah played basketball as a student at Princeton. He brought an analytics-focused approach to Minnesota, having worked in an analytics role with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. Prior to taking the job with the Vikings, Adofo-Mensah was the Cleveland Browns' vice president of football operations.

The Vikings hold the No. 18 pick in this year’s draft.

