Vikings, Browns face off in London in rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel's first start

The NFL will have a game in London for the next three weeks. The first one is between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns this weekend.

The Vikings and Browns play on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 9:30 a.m. ET in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will air exclusively on the NFL Network with Kenny Albert as the play-by-play announcer, Jonathan Vilma as the game analyst and Sara Walsh as the sideline reporter.

For the Vikings, it marks their second consecutive game overseas. They played the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin in Week 4, and lost 24-21, dropping them to 2-2 on the season.

Carson Wentz made his second start of the season in place of an injured J.J. McCarthy and had mixed results. He threw for 350 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions in the loss.

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had his best game of the season in the loss, recording 10 receptions for 126 yards.

The Browns enter their matchup with the Vikings at 1-3 after a 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Following the loss, the team made a change at the starting quarterback position.

BROWNS NAME DILLON GABRIEL STARTING QUARTERBACK FOR WEEK 5

The Browns announced Wednesday that Dillon Gabriel will be the starting quarterback, and Joe Flacco will be benched for their game against the Vikings.

Flacco struggled, as the Browns went 1-3 in his four starts while he completed just over 58% of his passes for 815 yards, with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Browns drafted Gabriel in the third round out of Oregon, and he has appeared in two games this season in garbage time. Gabriel has completed three of his four passes for 19 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns hope Gabriel can give the offense a spark and lead them to a win overseas.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X