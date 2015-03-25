Vikings bring back linebacker Stanford Keglar, let recovering rookie Nathan Williams go

The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Stanford Keglar, starting his second stint with the team this summer.

To make room on the 90-man roster Tuesday, the Vikings waived linebacker Nathan Williams.

Keglar was with the team from May 29 to June 27, when he was let go and linebacker Desmond Bishop was signed. The 28-year-old Keglar has played in 35 NFL games with Tennessee and Houston but hasn't appeared in one since 2010 with the Texans. He was a fourth-round draft pick from Purdue by the Titans in 2008.

Bishop hasn't practiced since Friday because of a groin injury.

Williams was on the physically unable to perform list, recovering from offseason ankle surgery. He's an undrafted rookie from Ohio State.