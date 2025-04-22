Vikings' Aaron Jones downplays age, recalls 'trying to get older women' when younger

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024 and made clear on Monday that, to him, age is just a number.

Jones will be 31 years old at the end of the 2025 season. He had 1,138 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 255 carries. He also had 51 catches for 408 yards and two touchdowns. All the numbers came in his first year with the Vikings.

Aaron Jones vs Packers

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Dec. 29, 2024. (Brad Rempel-Imagn Images)

"I feel the best I have ever felt," Jones told reporters. "Feel like I’m back to 24, 25 years old. Age is just a number. It’s just a number. I’ve been saying that since I was a little kid trying to get older women, age is just a number. But it really is. If you stay young (mentally) and continue to work every day, that’s really what it is."

Jones signed a two-year contract extension with the Vikings at the beginning of the offseason. He joined Minnesota from the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Jones vs Rams

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. during the NFC wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Jan. 13, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Minnesota was the surprise team of the year as Sam Darold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record, nearly winning the NFC North division.

However, the Vikings’ run would end early with a loss in the NFC wild-card round to the Los Angeles Rams. 

Aaron Jones runs the ball

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones runs the ball against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sept. 22, 2024. (Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

Minnesota will have a new starting quarterback under center in 2025 as Darnold left for the Seattle Seahawks. Right now, it’s set to be J.J. McCarthy.

