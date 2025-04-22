Expand / Collapse search
Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in NFL, 'up to teams if they'll let him,' girlfriend says

Kaepernick last played during the 2016 season

Colin Kaepernick has not taken a snap in the NFL since Jan. 1, 2017, but it’s not stopping him from holding out hope for another shot as a quarterback in the league.

Kaepernick’s longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab revealed the former San Francisco 49ers star, who knelt during the national anthem in 2016 in protest of racial injustice in the U.S., is still training for an NFL opportunity.

Colin Kaepernick in New York City

Colin Kaepernick speaks onstage during The Gordon Parks Foundation's annual awards dinner and auction on May 21, 2024, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation)

"All day, every day," she told TMZ Sports over the weekend. "Nothing’s changed."

She added that "of course" he still wants to play.

"It’s all up to the teams if they’ll let him," she said.

Kaepernick, 37, last suited up for the 49ers during the 2016 season. He was 17-of-22 for 215 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Since then, teams have not been interested in Kaepernick enough to bring him onto their roster – even in training camp.

Colin Kaepernick works out

Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during halftime of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor. (Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Kaepernick has also built up his social activist platform through Know Your Rights Camp and Kaepernick Publishing. He has compared the NFL Draft to a slave auction, called for the abolition of law enforcement and suggested the NFL has not taken meaningful steps to address social injustices.

Late last year, he admitted to NPR that he misses football and was still training in case a team called.

"I will forever miss it," he told the outlet in October while promoting his new children’s book "We Are Free You & Me." "And I continue to train for it.

"At the end of the day, I don't want to be in a position where I look back and have to question whether or not I gave it my all to try to pursue that. I will make sure that the reason I'm not playing is not because of my work ethic or commitment, but because I was held out of it."

Kaepernick told Sky Sports he still believed he could lead a team to a Super Bowl.

"We're still training, still pushing," he said. "So hopefully. We've just got to get one of these team owners to open up.

Colin Kaepernick vs the Bucs

Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers on the sideline during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 23, 2016, in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"It's something I've trained my whole life for, so to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. I think I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.