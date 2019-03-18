Video of former Giants defensive lineman Barry Cofield's heroin arrest at gunpoint revealed

Former NFL defensive tackle Barry Cofield was ordered out of his car at gunpoint by Florida sheriff's deputies following a police pursuit that ended in his arrest on drug charges this past summer, new video showed.

The video obtained by TMZ showed a Seminole County deputy approaching Cofield's Cadillac Escalade with his gun drawn early on the morning of July 3.

"Get out of the car!" the deputy yelled. "Get out of the car now! Get out of the car! Get out of the car or we'll shoot! Get out of the car now!" A second deputy was overheard saying, "Get somebody over here with mace," before deputies tried to break Cofield's car window with a baton.

At that point, Cofield emerged from the car and was told to get on the ground. When the 34-year-old seemed to be slow to get down, a deputy grabbed him and pulled him to the pavement, telling Cofield to "Get on your face!"

With Cofield in handcuffs, the footage cut to a second deputy searching his pockets and removing a small bag.

"There we go," he said. "There it is." Later in the video, a deputy said the bag contained what "looks like cocaine residue and then maybe, possibly a hit of LSD, I'm not sure."

Earlier in the evening, police said Cofield was found asleep at the wheel of his car at a traffic signal. When police tried to wake him up, Cofield accelerated through the intersection and led police on a chase. Cofield was stopped but tried to ram a deputy’s cruiser to try and get away.

Cofield initially was arrested on charges of heroin possession, fleeing and eluding and aggravated assault on a police officer. However, in a plea deal reached last month, Cofield pleaded no contest to heroin possession and DUI causing damage or injury. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a six-month driver’s license suspension and 50 hours of community service on the DUI charge. The heroin possession charge could be dropped if he completes a drug court program.

A fourth-round draft pick of the New York Giants out of Northwestern in 2006, Cofield played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Giants and Washington Redskins. In his second year, Cofield was part of the Giants team that upset the previously undefeated New England Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl 42. He last played pro football in 2015.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.