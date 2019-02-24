Expand / Collapse search
1 killed, 3 officers injured after wild Florida police chase, report says

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
According to a local report, one person was killed and three police officers were injured following a police chase in Miami, Florida.

One person was killed and three police officers were injured following a police chase in Miami, Florida, according to a local report.

Miami Police on Sunday said they recognized a red Hyundai vehicle linked to an alleged armed carjacking on Saturday and a chase ensued, WSVN reported.

Four "heavily-armed" suspects — three of them juveniles — were in the vehicle around 5 p.m. when the car reportedly struck a female pedestrian who was leaving a funeral home in the area.

The car chase ended when the vehicle flipped over, police told the news station. The officers were then injured as they tried to help get the suspects out of the car.

The four suspects were taken into custody and brought to a hospital, officials said.

