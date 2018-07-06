Super Bowl champion arrested for heroin possession after ramming cop car, police say

Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Barry Cofield was arrested in Florida on Tuesday after deputies discovered he was in possession of heroin when he rammed a police car, officials said.

Cofield, 34, was arrested on heroin possession, fleeing and eluding and aggravated assault on a police officer in Lake Mary. He was taken to the Seminole County Jail and posted bond, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Lake Mary police found Cofield sleeping in his SUV at a light near Interstate 4, the Sentinel reported, citing a police report. Police said the traffic light went from red to green several times without the vehicle moving.

As police tried to wake Cofield up, the former New York Giants lineman accelerated through the intersection and led police on a chase. Cofield was stopped, but tried to ram a Seminole County deputy’s cruiser to try and get away, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Cofield was ordered to get out of his car several times before a deputy shattered his window, the newspaper reported, citing court documents. Cofield was handcuffed and police discovered a red powdery substance that later tested positive for heroin.

Cofield last played in the NFL in 2015 with the Giants.