Venezuelan man who allegedly posed as teen participated in Ohio high school swimming events

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 24-year-old Venezuelan man who allegedly posed as an Ohio high school student competed on the boys' swimming team and participated in state sectionals.

Perrysburg Schools confirmed on Tuesday that Anthony Emmanuel Labrador Sierra was on the Perrysburg High School swim team and the junior varsity soccer team. He competed in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events of the Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA) Fremont B Sectional back in February.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A stat sheet from the event listed him as "Tony Labrador" and a junior. He recorded a time of 29.10 in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 11th place and ahead of a fellow Perrysburg swimmer. He finished in 11th place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:07.35.

Fox News Digital reached out to the OHSAA for comment.

Labrador Sierra was enrolled at Perrysburg High School under the name and age of a 16-year-old unaccompanied minor on Jan. 11, 2024, in accordance with federal and state requirements for enrolling students experiencing homelessness or without a legal guardian, the school said in a statement.

After a preliminary investigation, a fraud case was established and handed over to the department’s detectives for further investigation.

VENEZUELAN MAN ARRESTED AFTER POSING AS TEEN TO ENROLL IN OHIO HIGH SCHOOL

The man was charged with forgery and is being held on $50,000 bond. Perrysburg police said officials were contacted by Perrysburg Local Schools on Monday about possible fraudulent activity. Detectives worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and it was discovered that Labrador Sierra was a 24-year-old from Venezuela.

Investigators also learned Labrador Sierra used fraudulent documents to enroll in Perrysburg Schools and was posing as a 16-year-old student.

Between Jan. 11, 2024 and May 14, 2025, the school said Labrador Sierra obtained documentation and support, further complicating the situation. For instance, he obtained a state-issued driver’s license, social security number and Temporary Protective Status (TPS) from U.S. Immigration.

The school also said Labrador Sierra completed an application for a visa with help from Advocating Opportunities, which provides free legal assistance. The Wood County Juvenile Court granted guardianship of Labrador Sierra to a Perrysburg family.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News they have located Labrador Sierra's information under a different spelling of his name. They added that Labrador Sierra is a visa overstay who first came to the U.S. in 2019. DHS also confirmed Labrador has received TPS.

Labrador Sierra denied the allegation on May 15, the schools said. He was ultimately arrested during a traffic stop this week.

"What’s most heartbreaking is how many responded in good faith," Perrysburg School said. "Staff and local families offered support to someone they believed was a vulnerable teen. Their compassion reflects the best of our community. Though trust was violated, we remain proud of those who chose to help."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Labrador Sierra is set for a court hearing on May 29.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.