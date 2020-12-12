Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller breaks another barrier during game vs. Tennessee

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller broke through another wall Saturday against Tennessee.

The Commodores goalkeeper-turned-placekicker became the first woman to secure an extra point for a Power 5 Conference school when she nailed the 1-pointer after a Vanderbilt score in the first quarter.

Last month, Fuller became the first female to appear on a football field for an SEC school or any Power 5 conference team. Power 5 schools play in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC or Pac-12. She kicked off for the Commodores in the second half against Missouri.

Then-Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason called on Fuller after the special teams unit was left bare due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. Mason reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for help. Mason was fired after the game as Vanderbilt has had a handful of down years.

She started in nine of Vanderbilt’s 12 games during the women’s season, recording three shutouts and seven wins. She had an 0.97 goals-against average.

April Gross was the last female to play in a college football game. She kicked an extra point for Kent State in September 2015.