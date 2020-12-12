Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vanderbilt Commodores
Published

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller breaks another barrier during game vs. Tennessee

Fuller didn't get a chance to score during her last game with the Commodores

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller broke through another wall Saturday against Tennessee.

The Commodores goalkeeper-turned-placekicker became the first woman to secure an extra point for a Power 5 Conference school when she nailed the 1-pointer after a Vanderbilt score in the first quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Last month, Fuller became the first female to appear on a football field for an SEC school or any Power 5 conference team. Power 5 schools play in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC or Pac-12. She kicked off for the Commodores in the second half against Missouri.

Then-Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason called on Fuller after the special teams unit was left bare due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. Mason reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for help. Mason was fired after the game as Vanderbilt has had a handful of down years.

SARAH FULLER BECOMES FIRST WOMAN TO PLAY IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME FOR POWER 5 SCHOOL

She started in nine of Vanderbilt’s 12 games during the women’s season, recording three shutouts and seven wins. She had an 0.97 goals-against average.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

April Gross was the last female to play in a college football game. She kicked an extra point for Kent State in September 2015.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_