Washington Nationals
Published

Vaccinated Nats player tests positive for COVID-19

Washington players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday

Associated Press
An unidentified Washington Nationals player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

That player was deemed to have been in close contact with another Nationals player who is not vaccinated. Martinez said neither player would have been in the starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs and neither was available off the bench.

When either player might return is unclear. Martinez thought the vaccinated player, who he said "feels fine," might be available in a few days. The unvaccinated player may need to quarantine.

Washington players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

The Nationals are traveling with a taxi squad. Martinez expected to adjust his roster before Wednesday’s game.