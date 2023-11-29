Expand / Collapse search
Utah State Aggies

Utah State quarterback reveals plans for Navy SEAL training after tremendous performance in win

Levi Williams helped the Aggies secure a bowl bid last week

Levi Williams scored a 13-yard touchdown off a broken play to help Utah State top New Mexico last week and helped the Aggies clinch a bowl berth for the third consecutive year.

Getting to a fourth consecutive bowl game does not seem to be the main purpose for Williams though, as he revealed on Monday he will forgo his final year of eligibility to join U.S. Navy SEAL training.

Levi Williams in 2022

Levi Williams, #16 of the Utah State Aggies, throws a pass during warmups before their game against the Air Force Falcons on Oct. 8, 2022 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. (Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

"I love football and it’s so great. But I knew that, eventually, it was going to come to an end," he told KSL Sports Zone.

"I just want to be in a spot where I can protect this great country where we get to play football with the freedom to do that. I think this is the best country in the world. So I’d like to keep it that way and protect it as long as I can."

Levi Williams runs

Levi Williams, #16 of the Utah State Aggies, runs for yardage against the New Mexico Lobos during the second overtime of their game at University Stadium on Nov. 24, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Williams, a graduate junior quarterback, will try to continue his family’s legacy of being in the military and. The selection process will start in February, and the training would start in the summer.

"It’s always been in my heart my entire life. My mom was Army. My grandparents were Army and Navy," he told The Athletic. "People in the military are always what I want to emulate, because they’re some of the best people, best teams on the planet."

Levi Williams in New Mexico

The Utah State Aggies lift quarterback Levi Williams, #16, on their shoulders after Williams scored the game-winning touchdown during the second overtime of their game at University Stadium on Nov. 24, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

He joined Utah State following his third year at Wyoming in 2021. He appeared minimally for the Aggies in 2022 and 2023, and it was not until last Friday that he finally got a chance to shine.

Williams was 16-for-27 with 198 passing yards and two touchdowns. He had three rushing touchdowns as well. Utah State won the game, 44-41.

