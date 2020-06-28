Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Utah Jazz
Published

Jazz star Rudy Gobert dealing with coronavirus side effects 3 months after diagnosis

The Jazz big man still hasn't recovered his sense of smell.

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
NBA player Enes Kanter on how coronavirus has changed his daily routineVideo

NBA player Enes Kanter on how coronavirus has changed his daily routine

Boston Celtics’ player on staying positive under coronavirus lockdown.

Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus back in March -- and over three months later, the Utah Jazz star says he still hasn’t fully recovered.

Gobert told L’Equipe he hasn’t recovered his sense of smell.

“The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100 percent. I can smell the smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year,” Gobert said via HoopsHype.

UTAH JAZZ STAR SAYS CAMERA CAUGHT TEENAGER PEEING ON HIS DRIVEWAY

Gobert's ordeal marked a bad sign for other coronavirus patients waiting for their own symptoms to diminish.

NBA PLANS TO LET PLAYERS SHOW SOCIAL-JUSTICE MESSAGES ON JERSEYS

Still, Gobert said he fully intended to play for Utah when the NBA season is set to resume at the end of July in Orlando, Fla. The Jazz (41-23) have been in fourth place in the loaded Western Conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The league released its schedule last Friday, and the first set of games is expected to feature the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Jazz in the opener of a doubleheader. And, just as the initial first night of this season-like-none-other did, the second game of nationally televised twinbill is set to pit the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova