Utah Jazz all-star Rudy Gobert traded in blockbuster deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Utah Jazz are trading three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, No. 22 pick Walker Kessler and four first-round picks to the Jazz, according to Wojnarowski.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In addition to the players, Utah will acquire unprotected picks in 2023, 2025 and 2027 and a top-five-protected pick in 2029, sources said.

Gobert is widely considered the league's best rim protector and will join Minnesota's star shooter Karl-Anthony Towns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, both players agreed to a supermax extension. Gobert signed a five-year contract worth $205 million that keeps him under contract until the 2024-25 season. While Towns' agreed to a four-year, $224 million extension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.