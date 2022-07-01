Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Timberwolves
Published

Utah Jazz all-star Rudy Gobert traded in blockbuster deal

Both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns agreed to a supermax extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
The Utah Jazz are trading three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz warms up before Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz warms up before Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.  (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, No. 22 pick Walker Kessler and four first-round picks to the Jazz, according to Wojnarowski.

In addition to the players, Utah will acquire unprotected picks in 2023, 2025 and 2027 and a top-five-protected pick in 2029, sources said. 

Gobert is widely considered the league's best rim protector and will join Minnesota's star shooter Karl-Anthony Towns

On Thursday, both players agreed to a supermax extension. Gobert signed a five-year contract worth $205 million that keeps him under contract until the 2024-25 season. While Towns' agreed to a four-year, $224 million extension. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 