Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Women’s World Cup

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski steps down following shocking Women's World Cup exit: reports

The USWNT loss to Sweden in the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Vlatko Andonovski, the U.S. women's national team manager, is resigning from his role, according to multiple reports. Soccer news outlet 90min was the first to report Andonovski's decision to step down. 

The move comes shortly after the USWNT suffered an upset loss to the Sweden in the round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The American women entered the tournament as the back-to-back champions.

The team almost had a disappointing bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics under Andonovski, which only added pressure for the World Cup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Vlatko Andonovski after a FIFA Womens World Cup game

Vlatko Andonovski head coach of USA after losing the FIFA Womens World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Winner Group G and Runner Up Group E at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 6, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The U.S. Soccer Federation is expected to make an official announcement about Andonovski's exit on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Andonovski took over after two-time World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis' exit. Andonovski received a significant amount of criticism during this year's tournament over the timing of substations and his overall tactical strategy.

ENGLAND TOPS AUSTRALIA IN THRILLER TO ADVANCE TO WOMEN'S WORLD CUP FINAL

Andonovski finishes his run with U.S. Soccer with 51 wins against 5 losses and 9 ties over his four years at the helm. But, he has a 3-2-5 record in tournaments.

Vlatko Andonovsk talks to soccer players

Vlatko Andonovski, Head Coach of USA, talks to Crystal Dunn before the extra time during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

U.S. women's soccer could see additional shakeups in the near future as an evaluation of the program remains ongoing. USWNT general manager Kate Markgraf's role has also been discussed, according to ESPN.

United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski speaks at a press conference

United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski speaks at a press conference at Eden Park on July 31, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images)

Andonovski previously managed at the club level. He coached Missouri Comets and later with the FC Kansas City and Reign FC (currently the OL Reign) in the NWSL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The USWNT has two friendly matches against South Africa on the schedule in late September. The program will likely have an interim coach in place for those matches.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.