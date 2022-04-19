USFL's Shea Patterson honors Dwayne Haskins during debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shea Patterson competed against Dwayne Haskins before the two were starting on Michigan and Ohio State respectively, and on Sunday the former Wolverines quarterback honored him.

Patterson, who plays for the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League, wore tape around his wrist with Haskins’ nickname Simba on it. Patterson and Haskins knew each other since eighth grade and later committed to the rival Big Ten Conference schools.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Unfortunately for Patterson, the Panthers came up short in their comeback attempt against the Houston Gamblers and lost 17-12.

Haskins was killed earlier this month when he was struck by a dump truck while walking across a South Florida highway, officials said. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

USFL WEEK 1 RECAP: SCORES, STANDINGS AND MORE

"He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic," Miranda said in a statement.

Miranda said the incident is "an open traffic homicide investigation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn’t immediately known why Haskins was traveling on the highway at the time. He appeared to be in South Florida over the course of the week practicing with Steelers teammates Mitchell Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.