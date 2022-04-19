Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USFL
Published

USFL's Shea Patterson honors Dwayne Haskins during debut

Patterson and Haskins knew each other since before high school

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shea Patterson competed against Dwayne Haskins before the two were starting on Michigan and Ohio State respectively, and on Sunday the former Wolverines quarterback honored him.

Patterson, who plays for the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League, wore tape around his wrist with Haskins’ nickname Simba on it. Patterson and Haskins knew each other since eighth grade and later committed to the rival Big Ten Conference schools.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shea Patterson #2 of Michigan Panthers runs with the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Houston Gamblers at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Shea Patterson #2 of Michigan Panthers runs with the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Houston Gamblers at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Patterson, the Panthers came up short in their comeback attempt against the Houston Gamblers and lost 17-12.

Haskins was killed earlier this month when he was struck by a dump truck while walking across a South Florida highway, officials said. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2), signals to teammates during the USFL game between the Houston Gamblers and the Michigan Panthers on April 17, 2022 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2), signals to teammates during the USFL game between the Houston Gamblers and the Michigan Panthers on April 17, 2022 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL. (Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USFL WEEK 1 RECAP: SCORES, STANDINGS AND MORE

"He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic," Miranda said in a statement.

Miranda said the incident is "an open traffic homicide investigation."

Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a 12-yard touchdown during the first half in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. 

Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a 12-yard touchdown during the first half in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn’t immediately known why Haskins was traveling on the highway at the time. He appeared to be in South Florida over the course of the week practicing with Steelers teammates Mitchell Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.