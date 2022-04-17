USFL Week 1 recap: Scores, standings and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Football League kicked off its inaugural season on Saturday night with a thrilling matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals.

It was the perfect way to start the season and the momentum continued into Sunday as the league was able to get two of its three games on the schedule kicked off. The final game between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers was postponed to Monday due to weather.

Read below for a short recap of how the games played out.

Scoreboard

STALLIONS 28, GENERALS 24: Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith led the team on a nine-play, 50-yard drive for a touchdown with 23 seconds left. Smith scored on a 2-yard rush and celebrated with his teammates in the end zone. The Generals’ last-second heave didn’t get them into the end zone.

GAMBLERS 17, PANTHERS 12: The Gamblers scored all 17 points in the first half. Panthers quarterback Shea Patterson fumbled a snap, which was returned by Houston linebacker Reggie Northrup for a touchdown to go up 11-0 in the second quarter. Later, Clayton Thorson found Isaiah Zuber for a 12-yard touchdown. Houston needed to hold off a late push from Patterson in the second half to secure the win.

BREAKERS 23, STARS 17: A 2-yard rushing touchdown from Jordan Ellis put the Breakers up six points early in the fourth quarter and New Orleans wouldn’t allow Philadelphia to get on the board to tie or win the game. Ellis finished with 89 yards on the ground on 18 carries and the score. Ellis’ teammate T.J. Logan also scored a touchdown on the ground, which came in the third quarter. Logan had 56 rushing yards in the game.

Standings

North Division

Maulers (0-0)

Generals (0-1)

Panthers (0-1)

Stars (0-1)

South Division

Breakers (1-0)

Gamblers (1-0)

Stallions (1-0)

Bandits (0-0)

Stat leaders

Passing yards

Bryan Scott (Stars) 202 yards

Shea Patterson (Panthers) 192 yards

J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 156 yards

Passing touchdowns

Luis Perez (Generals) 2 touchdowns

Bryan Scott (Stars) 1 touchdown

Clayton Thorson (Gamblers) 1 touchdown

Rushing yards

De’Andre Johnson (Generals) 98 yards

Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 89 yards

Stevie Scott III (Panthers) 72 yards

Rushing touchdowns

C.J. Marable (Stallions) 1 touchdown

Darnell Holland (Stars) 1 touchdown

De’Andre Johnson (Generals) 1 touchdown

Receptions

Chris Rowland (Stars) 7 catches

Jojo Ward (Gamblers) 7 catches

Lance Lenoir (Panthers) 6 catches

Receiving yards

Randy Satterfield (Generals) 100 yards

Osirus Mitchell (Stallions) 96 yards

Chris Rowland (Stars) 74 yards

Receiving touchdowns

Randy Satterfield (Generals) 1 touchdown

Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers) 1 touchdown

Lance Lenoir (Panthers) 1 touchdown

Tackles

Donald Payne (Gamblers) 19 tackles

Josh Banderas (Stars) 17 tackles

Jerod Fernandez (Breakers) 12 tackles

Sacks

Davin Bellamy (Breakers) 3 sacks

Ahmad Gooden (Gamblers) 2 sacks

Deyon Sizer (Generals) 1 sack

Interceptions

Shalom Luani (Generals) 1 interception

Channing Stribiling (Stars) 1 interception

Will Likely (Gamblers) 1 interception

Week 2 schedule

April 22: Panthers vs. Generals (8 pm ET, USA)

April 23: Maulers vs. Stars (Noon ET, FOX)

April 23: Stallions vs. Gamblers (7 pm ET, FS1)

April 24: Breakers vs. Bandits (3 pm ET, NBC/Peacock)