USFL postpones final Week 1 matchup to Monday night over storms

The United States Football League was hit with its first roadblock on Sunday night – the weather.

Severe storms came through Birmingham, Alabama., and forced the postponement of the final game of Week 1 between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers.

But no fear, the two teams will square off Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be played on FS1.

USFL fans said anyone holding a ticket to the games from Sunday can show their ticket tomorrow and get into Protective Stadium.

Those who cannot attend will be given information on how to attend a future USFL game.

The USFL had a successful first night of the season with the Birmingham Stallions defeating the New Jersey Generals in a thriller. The games between the Michigan Panthers and Houston Gamblers and New Orleans Breakers and Philadelphia Stars were also entertaining as well.

Week 1 is not over just yet.