USFL
Published

USFL postpones final Week 1 matchup to Monday night over storms

Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers will have to wait one more day to play.

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pittsburgh Maulers head coach previews kickoff USFL game Video

Pittsburgh Maulers head coach previews kickoff USFL game

Fox Nation host Abby Horacek speaks with Pittsburgh Maulers head coach Kirby Wilson who says the team looks forward to kicking off the season with the Tampa Bay Bandits.

The United States Football League was hit with its first roadblock on Sunday night – the weather.

Severe storms came through Birmingham, Alabama., and forced the postponement of the final game of Week 1 between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The logo for the United States Football League is seen on a pylon in the end zone before the game between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The logo for the United States Football League is seen on a pylon in the end zone before the game between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Rob Carr/USFL/Getty Images)

But no fear, the two teams will square off Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be played on FS1.

USFL fans said anyone holding a ticket to the games from Sunday can show their ticket tomorrow and get into Protective Stadium.

The logo for the United States Football League is seen in the end zone before the game between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The logo for the United States Football League is seen in the end zone before the game between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

Those who cannot attend will be given information on how to attend a future USFL game.

The USFL had a successful first night of the season with the Birmingham Stallions defeating the New Jersey Generals in a thriller. The games between the Michigan Panthers and Houston Gamblers and New Orleans Breakers and Philadelphia Stars were also entertaining as well.

A detail image of USFL equipment before the game between the Philadelphia Stars and the New Orleans Breakers at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

A detail image of USFL equipment before the game between the Philadelphia Stars and the New Orleans Breakers at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

Week 1 is not over just yet.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.