Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USFL
Published

Stallions' J'Mar Smith talks 'electric' USFL win, being part of history

Smith had the game-winning touchdown to put the Stallions into the win column

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Victorious USFL QB J'Mar Smith joins Abby Hornacek following 'electric' inaugural game Video

Victorious USFL QB J'Mar Smith joins Abby Hornacek following 'electric' inaugural game

Winning quarterback of the Birmingham Stallions J'Mar Smith joins Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek live from Birmingham, Alabama, following the inaugural USFL game.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Birmingham Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith guided the team to the first win in United States Football League history on Saturday night 28-24 over the New Jersey Generals.

Smith, who came into the game for starter Alex McGough, guided the Stallions to a 10-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by the quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

J'Mar Smith #6 of Birmingham Stallions reacts on the sidelines in the third quarter of the game against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

J'Mar Smith #6 of Birmingham Stallions reacts on the sidelines in the third quarter of the game against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, Smith told co-host Abby Hornacek, "sometimes, the quarterback just gotta go make a play for his team."

He finished 11-for-21 with 156 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He added 13 yards on the ground and the game-winning touchdown run. He told Hornacek that his final game with Louisiana Tech at the 2019 Independence Bowl was what he thought about after running in for the score. In that game, he scored on an 8-yard rush in the fourth quarter to beat Miami.

USFL'S FIRST GAME ENDS WITH THRILLING STALLIONS VICTORY OVER GENERALS

J'Mar Smith #6 of Birmingham Stallions looks on during warm ups before the game against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

J'Mar Smith #6 of Birmingham Stallions looks on during warm ups before the game against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

"The clip that popped up into my head was the last bowl game we played in," Smith said. "The crowd really go loud when I scored the last touchdown going into the last moment in the bowl game in 2019. But it was just very electric to see the supporters out here – the fans of the USFL, fans of the Birmingham Stallions. It was just a long time coming to be back on that field for sure.

Smith was among the first players to play in the new USFL and to pick up a victory just meant more for him.

"To be a part of history, as you can say, it feels good. Get that win because we do have meetings today so that feels pretty good," Smith said. "But like I said, just got out there and put on a show in front of the fans and the people that support us, there’s no better feeling than to do that for sure."

J'Mar Smith #6 of Birmingham Stallions looks to pass the ball in the second quarter of the game against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

J'Mar Smith #6 of Birmingham Stallions looks to pass the ball in the second quarter of the game against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Birmingham will look to go 2-0 on Saturday when they play the Houston Gamblers at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.