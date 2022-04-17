Stallions' J'Mar Smith talks 'electric' USFL win, being part of history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Birmingham Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith guided the team to the first win in United States Football League history on Saturday night 28-24 over the New Jersey Generals.

Smith, who came into the game for starter Alex McGough, guided the Stallions to a 10-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by the quarterback.

On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, Smith told co-host Abby Hornacek, "sometimes, the quarterback just gotta go make a play for his team."

He finished 11-for-21 with 156 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He added 13 yards on the ground and the game-winning touchdown run. He told Hornacek that his final game with Louisiana Tech at the 2019 Independence Bowl was what he thought about after running in for the score. In that game, he scored on an 8-yard rush in the fourth quarter to beat Miami.

"The clip that popped up into my head was the last bowl game we played in," Smith said. "The crowd really go loud when I scored the last touchdown going into the last moment in the bowl game in 2019. But it was just very electric to see the supporters out here – the fans of the USFL, fans of the Birmingham Stallions. It was just a long time coming to be back on that field for sure.

Smith was among the first players to play in the new USFL and to pick up a victory just meant more for him.

"To be a part of history, as you can say, it feels good. Get that win because we do have meetings today so that feels pretty good," Smith said. "But like I said, just got out there and put on a show in front of the fans and the people that support us, there’s no better feeling than to do that for sure."

Birmingham will look to go 2-0 on Saturday when they play the Houston Gamblers at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.