USFL debuts helmet cam during Generals-Stallions inaugural game

The United States Football League debuted the helmet cam on Saturday night during the inaugural game between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals.

Football fans got a look at what Generals running back Darius Victor was seeing when he took the handoff from quarterback Luis Perez with 6:44 left in the first quarter. The camera showed Victor bouncing off would-be tackler Stallions linebacker Scooby Wright before he was tackled down by Aaron Adeoye and Tae Hayes.

Victor was credited with a 2-yard gain and the first down.

On the next play, Perez was sacked for a 7-yard loss and the New Jersey Generals would eventually finish the series with a punt.

GENERALS' LUIS PEREZ, RANDY SATTERFIELD CONNECT FOR USFL'S FIRST TOUCHDOWN

The helmet cam is one of the unique innovations the USFL announced before the start of the season.

USFL executive Daryl Johnston appeared on "Fox & Friends" earlier in the week to tout some of the new experiences to fully immerse fans into the action.

"We’re creating access for the view that’s unprecedented. And for me as a player, to be able to share some of these experiences with the fans – and that’s what they want to do, they want to be able to get close as they possibly can and all this technology is providing that," Johnston told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade.

"We’ve talked about video with a double sky cam, with some drones, the number of cameras that we got. But the one thing everybody was excited about last week was the audio. They got a steady cam where they’re walking right into the huddle so the camera angle from that shot is going to be like you as a viewer at home standing in the huddle with the quarterback."