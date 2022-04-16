Expand / Collapse search
Generals' Luis Perez, Randy Satterfield connect for USFL's first touchdown

The Stallions would strike back on their first possession

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New Jersey Generals quarterback Luis Perez hooked up with Randy Satterfield for the first touchdown pass in United States Football history on Saturday night. It was a 3-yard completion.

Perez found Satterfield in the back of the end zone and the wide receiver was hit by Birmingham Stallions defensive back Tae Hayes. The wind appeared to be knocked out of Satterfield at the end of the play and he was seen running off the field.

Luis Perez #2 of New Jersey Generals warms up before the game against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Luis Perez #2 of New Jersey Generals warms up before the game against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

The Generals, who have a choice for a one-, two- or three-point conversion, elected to go for the one-point field goal attempt and Nick Rose successfully put the one-pointer through the uprights.

Perez and the Generals got started with a 49-yard pass to Satterfield after the kickoff.

It wouldn’t take long for the Stallions to come back.

Randy Satterfield #81 of New Jersey Generals catches a pass in front of Bryan Mills #21 of Birmingham Stallions in the first quarter of the game at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Randy Satterfield #81 of New Jersey Generals catches a pass in front of Bryan Mills #21 of Birmingham Stallions in the first quarter of the game at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Rob Carr/USFL/Getty Images)

On the next drive, Stallions quarterback Alex McGough found Osiris Mitchell for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Mitchell, somehow, came up with the one-handed grab for the score.

Birmingham kicker Brandon Aubrey would make the one-point attempt afterward.

The score was 7-7- with 11:09 to play in the first quarter.

The logo for the United States Football League is seen on a football before the game between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The logo for the United States Football League is seen on a football before the game between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Rob Carr/USFL/Getty Images)

The Generals and the Stallions were playing the first game in the new USFL’s history. The teams were playing in Birmingham, Ala., at Protective Stadium.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.