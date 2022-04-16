NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey Generals quarterback Luis Perez hooked up with Randy Satterfield for the first touchdown pass in United States Football history on Saturday night. It was a 3-yard completion.

Perez found Satterfield in the back of the end zone and the wide receiver was hit by Birmingham Stallions defensive back Tae Hayes. The wind appeared to be knocked out of Satterfield at the end of the play and he was seen running off the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Generals, who have a choice for a one-, two- or three-point conversion, elected to go for the one-point field goal attempt and Nick Rose successfully put the one-pointer through the uprights.

Perez and the Generals got started with a 49-yard pass to Satterfield after the kickoff.

It wouldn’t take long for the Stallions to come back.

GENERALS' LUIS PEREZ, RANDY SATTERFIELD CONNECT FOR USFL'S FIRST TOUCHDOWN

On the next drive, Stallions quarterback Alex McGough found Osiris Mitchell for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Mitchell, somehow, came up with the one-handed grab for the score.

Birmingham kicker Brandon Aubrey would make the one-point attempt afterward.

The score was 7-7- with 11:09 to play in the first quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Generals and the Stallions were playing the first game in the new USFL’s history. The teams were playing in Birmingham, Ala., at Protective Stadium.