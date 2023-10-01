Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf

Team Europe keeps Ryder Cup on European soil with big win over US

The US remains winless on European soil over the last 30 years

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Ryder Cup returned to the hands of the Europeans on Sunday as they attained the 14 1/2 points needed after Rickie Fowler conceded a birdie to Tommy Fleetwood on the 16th hole.

Team Europe has not lost on European soil since 1993 in England. They were coming off a loss at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin last year. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tommy Fleetwood emotional

Europe's Tommy Fleetwood celebrates on the 17th green after winning his singles match at the Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Europe won 16 ½ to 11 ½.

Rory McIlroy won his fourth match of the week and helped Fleetwood clinch. Fleetwood got within 25 feet on the 16th hole and Fowler hit one into the water. Fowler conceded and the U.S. lost.

The U.S. won’t get another chance to beat Europe overseas until 2027. By that time, it would be 34 years since the Americans won the Ryder Cup on U.S. soil.

PHIL MICKELSON SHARES GAMBLING ADDICTION STORY TO WARN BETTORS DURING FOOTBALL SEASON: 'I WAS SO DISTRACTED'

Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry, right and Tyrrell Hatton celebrate after Europe won the Ryder Cup in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Europe went into the final day with a five-point lead. It was comfortable enough as no team has even come from a five-point deficit on the final day to win the event.

Jon Rahm won the 18th hole to earn a half-point against Scottie Scheffler. Tyrrell Hatton completed an unbeaten weak with a win over Brian Harman. Viktor Hovland got Europe a point with a win over Collin Morikawa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Viktor Hovland plays to the crowd

Viktor Hovland celebrates on the 15th green after winning his singles match at the Ryder Cup, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Europe just needed one more half and Fleetwood delivered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.