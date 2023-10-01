Team Europe keeps Ryder Cup on European soil with big win over US

The Ryder Cup returned to the hands of the Europeans on Sunday as they attained the 14 1/2 points needed after Rickie Fowler conceded a birdie to Tommy Fleetwood on the 16th hole.

Team Europe has not lost on European soil since 1993 in England. They were coming off a loss at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin last year.

Europe won 16 ½ to 11 ½.

Rory McIlroy won his fourth match of the week and helped Fleetwood clinch. Fleetwood got within 25 feet on the 16th hole and Fowler hit one into the water. Fowler conceded and the U.S. lost.

The U.S. won’t get another chance to beat Europe overseas until 2027. By that time, it would be 34 years since the Americans won the Ryder Cup on U.S. soil.

Europe went into the final day with a five-point lead. It was comfortable enough as no team has even come from a five-point deficit on the final day to win the event.

Jon Rahm won the 18th hole to earn a half-point against Scottie Scheffler. Tyrrell Hatton completed an unbeaten weak with a win over Brian Harman. Viktor Hovland got Europe a point with a win over Collin Morikawa.

Europe just needed one more half and Fleetwood delivered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.