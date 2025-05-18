US women's rugby star sent off for 'deliberate and dangerous' head stamp of Australian opponent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Olympic rugby star Alev Kelter will face a judicial hearing and potentially lengthy suspension after being sent off in a women’s rugby test on Saturday for stamping on the head of an opponent.

Team USA was playing against Australia, who went on to celebrate a 27-19 victory in Saturday's contest.

Upon a video review, referees issued a red card around the 79th minute of action in the Pacific Four Series test. Officials determined Kelter forcefully stamped on the head of Australian center Georgie Friedrichs.

Microphones picked up a referee saying, "Twelve, blue (Kelter), is going to receive a permanent red card because this is thuggery, it is deliberate and it is very dangerous foul play.

"She’s clearly stamped on the head of the Australian player. That’s reckless, that’s dangerous and she’s going off."

Friedrichs appeared to avoid any major injuries in the incident. Team USA coach Sione Fukofuka later apologized to the Australian players.

Foul play in rugby that involves contact with the head is treated with extreme seriousness. Rugby, like many contact sports, has changed its rules in an effort to limit the danger of concussion and other head injuries.

Kelter is a three-time US Olympic representative in rugby sevens and won a bronze medal in Paris last year. She previously played ice hockey and soccer for the University of Wisconsin.

In rugby, judicial hearings over foul play usually take place within 48 hours of a match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

