©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

US sprint star Noah Lyles criticizes NBA teams for declaring themselves world champions

Lyles made his remarks Friday after winning the 200

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
U.S. sprint star Noah Lyles took home three gold medals at the World Championships in Budapest and had some choice words about NBA Finals winners on Friday night.

Lyles had just picked up a win in the 200-meter sprint days after winning the 100-meter sprint. After the 200 win, he took a shot at NBA champions.

Noah Lyles holds the flag

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 200-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

"I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have world champion on their head. World champion of what?" Lyles said as laughter filled the press room. "The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times, but that ain’t the world. That is not the world. 

"We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA. We gotta do more. We gotta be presented to the world.

Nikola Jokic smiles with trophy

Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets is awarded the Bill Russell MVP trophy after winning the NBA Finals on June 12, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Lyles, on Saturday, helped the Americans to a 4x100 relay win. It’s the first time the U.S. had swept the relays at the world championships since 2007.

All eyes will definitely be on Lyles as he sprints toward the Paris Olympics next year. If he pulls off a triple in Paris, he will join the likes of Carl Lewis, Wilma Rudolph and Jesse Owens as the Americans who have won all three sprints on the world stage.

Noah Lyles wins his third medal

Noah Lyles celebrates after anchoring his team to gold in the men's 4x100-meters relay during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

"I want people to say ‘Wow, this isn’t just a fast guy, he’s a well-rounded guy with a good personality, and I want to follow him for that,’" he said Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

