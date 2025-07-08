US soccer star Trinity Rodman fires back at ESPN broadcast for unwanted father mentions during Wimbledon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

United States women’s national soccer star Trinity Rodman aired out some things that were on her mind about the attention she’s been receiving for supporting boyfriend Ben Shelton at Wimbledon this month.

One of them included not appreciating the ESPN broadcast for bringing up her father, the polarizing ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman.

Trinity wrote an Instagram Story on Monday, where she said she didn't like her personal life being discussed at Wimbledon, which came during the fourth-round match between Shelton and Lorenzo Sonego.

"For Ben’s matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad… my dad’s not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine," Trinity wrote on her story. "It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you (thumbs up emoji)."

Trinity also seemingly called out the ESPN team for mispronouncing her team.

"For those who don’t know… my name is TRINITY not Tiffany," she said with laughing emojis.

In December, Trinity discussed her rocky relationship with her NBA-champion father, who she is estranged from, on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. She claimed that he was an absentee father as well as an alcoholic.

"I lost hope in ever getting him back, I answer the phone now for my conscience to be like, ‘He needed to hear my voice’ before anything happens," Trinity said at the time. "That’s why I answer the phone, not for me. He’s not a dad, maybe by blood, but nothing else."

Trinity also said hope was lost after her father made a surprise appearance at her NWSL playoff game for the Washington Spirit in 2021, but never heard from him.

Trinity has been nursing a back injury while supporting Shelton in London, where he is into the men’s singles quarterfinals. His toughest test of the tournament will come when he faces top-seeded Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals on Wednesday morning.

