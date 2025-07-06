Ben Shelton uses Wimbledon big stage to plea for sister to get more time off from Morgan Stanley job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Shelton may have secured his place in the sibling hall of fame.

After defeating Hungarian tennis player Marton Fucsovics in straight sets in his third-round match at Wimbledon on Saturday, Shelton made a pitch to investment bank Morgan Stanley to have his lucky charm hang around for one more week.

"I’ve been playing well this week. It’s not just been me here. I have a great team. My parents are here. My girlfriend’s here. Also, my sister’s here. She’s been here for every match that I’ve played this tournament so far. She’s been the lucky charm," Shelton said of his sister, Emma.

"But she has work back in the U.S., starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley."

The revelation was met with boos from the crowd, but Shelton interrupted to make his pitch.

"If any of y’all have some (connections) and get her a couple extra days off so she can (stay). We can keep this rolling, that’d be great," he said with a laugh.

The heartwarming plea, in fact, worked.

"Yeah, you got the week off or what?" Shelton said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories. In response, his sister was seen jumping up and down in excitement, seemingly confirming that her PTO was approved.

"Shout out, Morgan Stanley," Shelton said as the video ended.

Shelton has won all nine sets he played at the All England Club last week and advances to the fourth round where he’ll face Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.